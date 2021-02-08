Dubai: Ajman became the latest emirate in UAE to revise health and safety protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.
In a series of tweets, the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Ajman announced the new guidelines and protocols to be applied. These changes affect some economic activities.
The changes are as follows:
Cafes, restaurants
Cafes, snack shops, and restaurants are to close at 12am.
Customer capacity at these places to be at 50 per cent only.
Weddings and events
A maximum of 50 people can attend weddings and social events.
And the venues at which these events are held should be at 50 per cent capacity at all times.
DED tweeted: "Intensifying inspection field visits on all operating activities in the emirate to ensure compliance with the health guidelines and protocols, while stringent measures will be taken against violators."