Dubai: A motorist has been accused of accidentally causing a cyclist’s death after he jumped a red light, Dubai Traffic Court heard.
According to official records, the 50-year-old French driver jumped a red traffic signal at 10.10am in November of last year and ran into a cyclist trying to cross Sheikh Rashid Road from a designated area. Due to the severity of the impact, the cyclist sustained head injuries that caused his death. Police arrested the motorist who was referred to Dubai Traffic Prosecution.
The motorist was charged with causing a wrongful death and damaging property. He denied the charges in courtroom.
Emirati lawyer Awatif Khouri from Al Rowaad Advocates, representing the French driver, told the court that her client on left lane crossing the intersection when a cyclist popped in front of him. “My client crossed the signal when it turned yellow not red,” said the lawyer, during her defence argument in court. “He was on the left lane of the road and after crossing a yellow signal, the cyclist appeared all of a sudden surprising my client who couldn’t avoid hitting him.”
Crossing at a yellow light
According to Article 25 for UAE’s traffic law, a yellow signal allows a vehicle to cross with caution if a complete safe stop was not possible, she told the court. According to records, the traffic report blamed the driver for the accident.
Khouri insisted that the cyclist had crossed the road despite the pedestrian’s signal on his end was still red and requested her client be cleared of the charge.
Records show the victim rammed into the right side of the car.
A verdict will be issued soon.