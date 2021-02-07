Dubai: A man was caught in Dubai International Airport with 34.4kg of cannabis hidden in his bag.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 26-year-old Nigerian visitor was caught last October after the officers noticed an abnormal substance inside his bag.
A 24-year-old Emirati inspector at Dubai Customs testified that he was at the Arrivals area in Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport, when he suspected the defendant. “I searched his luggage and found two big bags with a substance that I suspected was marijuana. Another bag had another substance, which I didn’t know what it was,” said the Emirati inspector on record.
The defendant claimed that he didn’t know what was inside the bags as someone had asked him to deliver the bags to someone in Dubai.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, inspectors found 13.4kg of dried marijuana in one bag, 6.6kg in another bag and 14.4kg of the same substance in the third bag.
The defendant was charged with possessing and smuggling the drugs.
A verdict will be issued on February 28.