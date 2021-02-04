Sharjah: The public in Sharjah have been urged to report anyone failing to comply with precautionary measures to curb COVID-19.
The Sharjah Police General Command said it is encouraging all members of the community to report any violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures through the Sharjah Police’s Call Centre (901) or via the ‘Guard ’ service. It also urged members of the community to strictly adhere to the precautionary measures against COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has already outlined strict compliance measures for individuals and commercial establishments to adhere to in order to stem the spread of the virus.
“Everyone is responsible and is a partner in supporting the country’s efforts in strengthening precautionary measures through their commitment to the guidelines outlined by authorities,” the police said.
How to access Guard service
The Guard service is a smart service available on the Sharjah Police App which allows community members to report suspicious activities and submit security tips in total confidentiality.
The service aims to maintain security and reduce crime through encouraging the public to easily report illegal activities and violations. The application allows people to attach videos, photos or voice messages and even pin the location of the incident when filing a report.