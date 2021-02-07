Dubai: A Dubai hitchhiker has been accused of robbing Dh500, a mobile phone from a driver and threatening him.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that the 51-year-old Iranian driver testified that he was in the Al Quoz area after midnight last November when he saw the defendant standing on the side of the road, looking for a ride.
“He was waving his hands, asking me to stop. I stopped the car and agreed to drop him at a nearby place. Suddenly, he strangulated me with his hands, asking for my money,” said the Iranian driver on record.
The 28-year-old defendant from Cameroon stole Dh500 from the car driver and his mobile phone after threatening to call in his nearby friends to have him beaten up.
“I gave him the phone’s pass code as I couldn’t resist him. It was dark and I thought that he was one of those armed thieves who won’t hesitate to use their weapons for robbery,” added the victim.
Dubai Police arrested the defendant who denied the robbery charge despite the fact that police found the victim’s phone with him. “He denied the robbery charge and claimed that he found the Dh500 and mobile phone on the ground. The victim identified the defendant in the suspects’ line,” said a 40-year-old policeman.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with robbery and issuing threats. The next hearing is scheduled for March 14.