Dubai: A Nigerian man was sentenced to three years in jail, followed by deportation after he lured a Dubai pilot to a fake massage centre and robbed him.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 26-year-old defendant, along with other female defendants, lured the victim through WhatsApp after one of the women pretended to be an American tourist.
The 47-year-old Canadian pilot testified that in June last year, he went to meet the woman and have a cup of tea at a residential tower in Bur Dubai.
“A black woman opened the door and asked me to enter the apartment where the woman I spoke to on WhatsApp was waiting. All of the sudden, four men and four women attacked me,” said the victim in official records.
The gang physically assaulted the victim, took off his clothes and threatened him with an iron rod if he didn’t give the details of his credit cards.
“They sent one of them to the bank and he withdraw Dh19,454 from my account.”
After the victim was released, he reported the incident to the police.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with robbery, threatening and illegally obtaining the money.
The court additionally fined the defendant with Dh21,954.
The verdict is subject to appeal within 15 days.