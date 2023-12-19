Dubai: Five young men aged between 18 and 20 suffered moderate to severe injuries after their SUV rolled over in the desert while performing stunts, Dubai Police said on Monday.
The crash happed in Al Ruwayyah last week.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said that at 9pm last Monday, traffic patrols responded to a report of a vehicle crash in Al Ruwayyah.
“The 19-year-old Emirati driver, identified as M.A.M., had been driving recklessly and performing stunts in the sandy area when he made a sudden swerve, which caused the vehicle to overturn, resulting in injuries to the driver and four passengers,” he added.
Maj Gen Al Mazrouei said the injured were rushed to the hospital.
The director warned against reckless driving, which can lead to overturning accidents and pedestrian injuries, endangering passengers and others in desert areas.
He urged drivers to avoid driving near family gathering spots and camps to protect lives. Additionally, he appealed to parents to protect their children by preventing them from illegally modifying vehicles that can turn into “lethal tools” in the desert and on public roads.