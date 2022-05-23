Dubai: Dubai Police have caught a rider performing stunts with his quad bike on the main road after a video of him went viral on social media.
Colonel Rashid Al Shehi, acting director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said the 21-year-old suspect was arrested hours after the video was posted online. He was performing a stunt on a main road in Bur Dubai area when the quad bike flipped over and he sustained injuries. He then fled the scene.
“He was driving the unlicensed [quad] bike and didn’t have a driving license. He was endangering his own life and that of other road users,” said Col Al Shehi in a statement.
Legal action
The suspect has been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution for legal action after the recording of traffic offenses against him for driving a vehicle in a way that endangers the lives of others, riding an unlicensed quad bike, driving without a valid driver’s license and fleeing the scene of an accident.
“Such behaviour is not acceptable as it endangers the lives of other road users and violates traffic laws and regulations,” Col Al Shehi said.
He urged community members not to post or share such stunt videos and report such incidents through the ‘Police Eye’ service or by calling the non-emergency number 901.
“Youngsters should avoid negative behaviours and committing violations like dangerous stunts just to show off,” he added.