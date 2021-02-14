Dubai: Twenty vehicles and motorbikes have been seized in Dubai for violating traffic rules, an official said on Sunday.
According to Brigadier Abdullah Khadim, Director of Bur Dubai Police station, the traffic campaign during the weekend resulted the seizure of 20 vehicles for modifying the engines and causing noises that annoyed residents in Bur Dubai area. “The campaign aims to secure the roads, reduce number of deaths and protect public properties. Its included cars and motorbikes that were illegally modified,” Brig Khadim said in a statement.
He said that motorists used the modified cars to cause noises, stunt performance on the roads as well as reckless driving which could endanger the lives of road users. “Some vehicles and motorbikes were seized for putting loud music. Some drivers want to show off and attract attention with the loud music.”
Brig Khadim urged young motorists not to modify their vehicles and avoid such behaviour. “Dubai Police conducted many traffic campaigns to raise the awareness among young drivers about modifying the cars. Drivers should follow traffic instructions and be responsible,” he added.