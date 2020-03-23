Screengrab from the viral video Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a reckless driver for publishing videos while performing stunts on the roads and driving his car in a dangerous way, police said on Monday.

According to Dubai Police, the GCC national, recorded himself drifting and driving his vehicle in dangerous way during rainfall and published the videos on a popular social media platform.

Police arrest stunt driver Social media

The videos showed the driver recording his stunt on slippery roads in Dubai and listening to music.

Police identified the driver, arrested him and referred him to the concerned authority for legal action.