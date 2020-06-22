Guidelines issued for air travel in and out of the UAE

File picture of Abu Dhabi airport. Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Seif Al-Dhaheri, a spokesperson for the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in UAE, announced on Monday at a press breifing that the decision to allow people to travel to and from UAE comes with a caveat.

Countries and travel destinations have been divided into three categories: "low risk", "medium risk" and "high risk", depending on the health conditions and spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in these countries.

Al Dhaheri said people who get appproval to travel must coordinate and follow up with airline companies to learn about the latest developments and follow up on 'ok-to-travel' status updates.

Al Dhaheri said that many countries are still closed for travellers and "authorities in UAE are constantly monitoring the health situation around the world, bearing in mind that the majority of countries still have their airspace closed and coordination with and follow-up is made in this regard."

Al Dhaeri announced the following guidelines for travel:

1. Families travel together: Members of the same family are allowed to travel together for medical treatment or to visit close family. However, this movement will depend on the classification of countries and is subject to obtaining approval for travel.

2. Returning travellers to self-quarantine. Upon re-entry, each passenger is to be tested. If the result of the COVID-19 test is negative, the traveller must commit to quarantine for a period of 14 days, and this period may be reduced in some cases to 7 days for workers in the vital sector or if they are coming from less dangerous countries.