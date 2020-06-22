Dubai: Starting June 22 residents will start getting approvals to head back to Dubai, authorities announced on Sunday. Given the pandemic, residency visa holders will have to adhere to new rules when heading back.
PCR Test
Residents need not take a PCR test before heading to Dubai from whichever destination. However, a PCR test will be administered on arrival and movement will be restricted to residents' homes until the result is available.
Flights and approvals
Residents can book flights on any airline that is scheduled to travel from their chosen destination of departure. Approvals and arrivals will be handled by Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs. Residents must have both, flight tickets and approval, to return.
Health declaration
Residents must sign a health declaration form before boarding while airlines reserve the right to deny entry to passengers displaying COVID-19 symptoms. Residents must also download the COVID-19 Dubai App and register details on there. In case of a positive PCR result, residents are obliged to follow strict quarantine and other steps as deemed necessary by authorities.
Costs of quarantine, treatment
Residents returning to Dubai must be prepared to bear any and all costs of treatment as necessary. They are required to sign a declaration stating their commitment to bear the costs of examination and treatment in the event of contracting COVID-19.
Can I quarantine at home if required?
Yes, if the conditions of quarantine are met home quarantine is allowed. However, in case positive COVID-19 cases reside in home-sharing or high density conditions, their employer is required to provide a suitable quarantine facility (based on COVID-19 Command and Control Centre guidelines) or choose from a government quarantine facility.