Know these COVID-19 rules and restrictions before you embark on air travel

File photo: Passengers at Dubai International Airport, Terminal 3. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai will begin allowing tourists in from July 7, 2020, and citizens and residents can resume outbound travel from June 23, 2020, Dubai Media Office said on Sunday. Here are the new guidelines for air travel, according to Dubai Media Office.

GENERAL GUIDELINES

• Citizens and residents allowed to travel to any foreign destination, according to measures taken by countries regarding foreign arrivals.

• Travelers bear full responsibility for their actions and for checking the COVID-19 situation of the country they wish to visit, as well as self-monitoring any symptoms they may experience.

• All citizens and residents will have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Dubai airports.

• Tourists given the option to show their PCR test results (valid for 96 hours) upon their arrival to Dubai or carry out a test at Dubai airports.

• All positive COVID-19 cases will be quarantined for 14 days, with travelers bearing the costs of treatment and isolation.

RETURN OF DUBAI RESIDENTS FROM JUNE 22, 2020

• Return approvals are carried out by Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs through a direct link with airlines.

• PCR tests are taken at Dubai airports.

• 14-day quarantine imposed for all positive COVID-19 cases.

DUBAI CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS ALLOWED TO TRAVEL ABROAD FROM JUNE 23, 2020

• Citizens and residents allowed to travel to foreign destinations, according to Dubai airports’ official flight schedules and subject to airports being operational at these destinations.

• PCR tests at Dubai airports must be taken upon their return.

• 14-day quarantine imposed for all positive COVID-19 cases.

ENTRY OF VISITORS AND TOURISTS TO DUBAI FROM JULY 7, 2020

• Tourists and visitors allowed to enter, according to Dubai airports’ official flight schedules and subject to airports being operational at their departure destinations.

• Show their PCR test results (valid for 96 hours) upon their arrival to Dubai or carry out a test at Dubai airports.

• 14-day quarantine imposed for all positive COVID-19

TRAVELER RESPONSIBILITIES (CITIZENS, RESIDENTS AND TOURISTS)

• Adhere to all official measures and requirements established by the Dubai Government and other countries before traveling and after returning to Dubai.

• Disclose any symptoms before traveling by filling in the form provided by airlines.

• Ensure you have international health insurance coverage before traveling.

• Citizens must notify UAE embassies if they are infected with COVID-19 while they are abroad.

• Residents and tourists will bear the costs of examination and treatment abroad, in the event they are infected with COVID-19.

• Take precautionary measures and self-monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19.

PROCEDURES FOR RETURNING DUBAI RESIDENTS:

• Residents pre-book flights through official websites of airlines operating at Dubai airports.

• Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs organises the arrival of residents.

• Returning residents can fly on any of the airlines that have approved flights to Dubai airports.

• Residents sign a declaration stating their commitment to bear the costs of examination and treatment in the event of contracting COVID-19.

• Arrivals must complete Health Declaration Form before leaving their destination to ensure that they are clear of any symptoms.

• All arrivals must register their details on the COVID-19 DXB app.

TRAVEL PROCEDURES FROM COUNTRY OF DEPARTURE:

PCR test not required

• No PCR test required before departure

• Fill out the Health Declaration Form before departure and sign the costs declaration

• Airlines have the right to deny travelers if they display any symptoms of COVID-19.

ARRIVAL PROCEDURES AT DUBAI AIRPORTS:

PCR test required

• PCR test taken upon arrival at Dubai airports

• Ensure arrivals download COVID-19 DXB app

PROCEDURES FOR LEAVING THE AIRPORT:

• Residents must stay home until their PCR test results come out.

• Obligation to abide by 14-day quarantine for positive COVID-19 cases.

• Home quarantine possible if the conditions of quarantine are met, according to official guidelines from the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

• Residents who test positive for COVID-19 and are homesharing or live in high-density housing, will be required to be isolated at a facility. Their employer should provide the quarantine facility in accordance with COVID-19 Command and Control Centre guidelines or choose a quarantine facility provided by the government in return for bearing the costs involved.

• Compliance with all precautionary measures applied in Dubai (wearing masks, maintaining 2m social distance and washing hands regularly)

FOR RETURNING RESIDENTS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19:

• Strict compliance with the procedures set out for positive cases by the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, including institutional quarantine, home quarantine or hospitalisation.

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL PROCEDURES FOR DUBAI’S CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS

• Citizens and residents have freedom to travel to several countries on any of the airlines that have approved flights to and from Dubai airports.

• Adherence to the measures specified by the destination country upon arrival.

• Complete Health Declaration Form before departing to ensure travelers are clear of any symptoms.

• Register details to the COVID-19 DXB app.

DEPARTURE PROCEDURES:

• Comply with the official procedures established by the destination country regarding testing and quarantine.

• Complete Health Declaration Form before departing to destination.

• Airlines have the right to deny travelers if they display any symptoms of COVID-19.

PROCEDURES AT TRAVEL DESTINATION:

• Comply with the official procedures established by the destination country regarding testing and quarantine.

PROCEDURES UPON RETURNING TO DUBAI:

PCR test required

• PCR test taken upon arrival at Dubai airports

• Residents must stay home until their PCR test results come out.

• Arrivals required to download COVID-19 DXB app

• Obligation to abide by 14-day quarantine for positive COVID-19 cases.

• Home quarantine possible if the conditions of quarantine are met, according to official guidelines from the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

• Residents who test positive for COVID-19 and are home-sharing or live in high-density housing, will be required to be isolated at a facility. Their employer should provide the quarantine facility in accordance with COVID-19 Command and Control Centre guidelines or choose a quarantine facility provided by the government in return for bearing the costs involved.

• Compliance with all precautionary measures applied in Dubai (wearing masks, maintaining 2m social distance and washing hands regularly).

FOR THOSE TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19:

• Strict compliance with the procedures set out for positive cases by the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, including institutional quarantine, home quarantine or hospitalisation.

PROCEDURES FOR INTERNATIONAL TOURISTS ARRIVING TO DUBAI OVERSEAS

TRAVEL TO DUBAI REQUIREMENTS:

• Fulfil entry visa requirements to visit the UAE.

• Ensure you have medical travel insurance before traveling, in the event you do not have international coverage.

• Sign a declaration to bear all costs of quarantine and treatment and complete the Health Declaration Form before departure to ensure the passenger has no COVID-19 symptoms.

• Tourists required to register all their details in the COVID-19 DXB app

PROCEDURES FROM DEPARTURE DESTINATION:

Tourists must take a PCR test up to four days - prior to their date of travel (maximum 96 hours)

• Take a PCR test before traveling, or if this hasn’t been done, a PCR test is carried out upon arrival at Dubai airports.

• Complete Health Declaration Form before departing.

• Airlines have the right to deny travelers if they display any symptoms of COVID-19.

PROCEDURES UPON ARRIVAL AT DUBAI AIRPORTS:

In the event the tourist is not carrying a valid PCR test result, a test is carried out at Dubai airports

• All arrival passengers have their temperature taken with thermal screening devices.

• Tourists who do not carry a valid PCR test result take the test upon arrival

• The PCR test can be repeated for tourists who had tested negative before departing but display COVID-19 symptoms.

PROCEDURES FOR LEAVING DUBAI AIRPORTS:

• Tourists required to download the COVID-19 DXB app

• 14-day quarantine imposed for all positive COVID-19 cases.

• Compliance with all precautionary measures applied in Dubai (wearing masks, maintaining 2m social distance and washing hands regularly)

FOR TOURISTS TESTING POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: