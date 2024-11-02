Cassius, a 5.48-metre-long saltwater crocodile who held the Guinness World Record as the largest crocodile in captivity, has died, the Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat & Gift Shop announced on their Facebook page on Saturday.

Cassius, weighing over a ton and estimated to be more than 110 years old, had been in declining health since October 15.

The habitat, located on Green Island near Cairns, Queensland, expressed their deep sadness, describing Cassius as "more than just a crocodile," but a cherished family member.

"He brought joy and companionship to his best mate George for over 37 years," the post read. “Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever."

Cassius was brought to the sanctuary in 1987 from the Northern Territory, where crocodiles are a key tourist attraction. He earned his world record after the passing of a 6.17-metre crocodile, Lolong, in the Philippines in 2013.