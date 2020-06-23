Dubai: The comprehensive 6-week screening and testing drive held in Musaffah area in Abu Dhabi has been successfully completed, announced Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
The drive was launched to contain the spread of COVID-19 among the area's residents, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi department of Health. Relevant entities ensured that healthcare services reached all sections of the community, offering residents support including free medical assessments and screening for 570,000 residents and 2,730 buildings.
Additional support was provided to the residents of the area, including the distribution of 750,000 face masks, 1 million meals and multi-language education and awareness sessions resulted in a high rate of adoption of preventative measures.