Passengers at Terminal 2 of Dubai Airport. For illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: People flying out from the UAE on certain airlines can now get their COVID-19 tests done at cheaper rates — thanks to the special packages offered by a healthcare group that has partnered with those airlines.

At least three carriers — the UAE’s Air Arabia, and India’s Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express — have announced their tie-ups with NMC Healthcare to offer special rates for reverse transcript-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for COVID -19.

While a regular PCR test can be done for Dh150 at NMC hospitals and medical centres, home testing costs Dh190. The same test is offered for Dh300 and more across various other healthcare facilities in the UAE. Some are charging Dh400 for a home test.

Indian expatriate R. Suresh, who is leaving the UAE for good on Thursday, said he found the offer helpful for people like him.

“It is definitely a big deal for people like me who didn’t get salary for some months now,” he told Gulf News. NMC’s four facilities in Dubai, eight in Sharjah and one each in Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah are currently providing this special offer to passengers of Air Arabia, Air India and Air India Express, an announcement from NMC Healthcare stated.

Passengers can walk in to the nearest NMC facility to avail the special offer. They need to show their air ticket and ID proof (Emirates ID or passport) and make the payment before providing the sample for the test, it said.