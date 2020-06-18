1 of 15
In the midst of the pandemic, about 100 businessmen from a wealthy flying club in Bogota were called by President Ivan Duque to deliver medical supplies to remote regions of the country in their private planes.
Since authorities closed airspace to stem the spread of the disease on March 23, their work has become essential in keeping the most inaccessible regions of a country connected to rugged geography.
An airplane carrying humanitarian aid after taking off in Bogota, Colombia.
A worker disinfects an airplane carrying humanitarian aid to Quibdo before it takes off in Bogota, Colombia.
A health worker walks at the Carano Airport in Quibdo, Colombia.
A worker disinfects an airplane carrying humanitarian aid to Quibdo, Colombia.
A worker carries bags with biological waste from a suspected COVID-19 infected, at the Carano Airport in Quibdo, Columbia.
A health worker loads boxes with COVID-19 tests into an airplane heading to Bogota, Colombia.
A health worker is sanitized before boarding an airplane to take humanitarian aid to Quibdo, COlombia.
A health worker is sanitized before boarding an airplane to take humanitarian aid in Bogota, Colombia.
A health worker carries boxes with COVID-19 tests to an airplane heading to Bogota, Colombia.
A health worker load boxes with COVID-19 tests into an airplane heading to Bogota, Colombia.
A worker disinfects an airplane carrying humanitarian aid to Quibdo, Colombia.
A worker carries bags with biological waste from a suspected COVID-19 infected at the Carano Airport in Quibdo, Colombia.
A worker fuels an airplane carrying humanitarian aid to Quibdo, COlombia.
