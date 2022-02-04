Abu Dhabi: Individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will have their Green Pass automatically reinstated 11 days after first testing positive.

According to information provided by Alhosn app to people who are currently infected, this reinstated Green Pass will remain for 30 days without the need for further testing.

“Quarantine for 10 days and wait for your [QR code on the app] to turn Green automatically on Day 11. This green code will stay for 30 days. After that, please take a PCR test every 14 days in the next 60 days,” the app reads on the ‘What to do next’ section for people whose status on the app is currently red, indicating that they have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In the past, individuals had to undertake two negative PCR tests, taken 24 hours apart, even after completing their 10-day quarantine.

In case a person is asymptomatic and hopes to obtain the Green Pass ahead of the 10-day period, Alhosn also provides another option.

“If you are completely recovered within 10 days, you can take two negative PCR tests and get a green code for 30 days. Please make sure the second test is 24 hours later than the first test, After that, please take a PCR test every 14 days in the next 60 days,” the app says.

What the colours indicate

The QR code on Alhosn app is green for a person who is fully vaccinated, and has taken the booster shot on schedule, as long as the person has received a negative PCR test over the last 14 days. This is known as the Green Pass. The QR code turns red if the person has tested positive for COVID-19, and will now remain red for 10 days after the first positive test.

The QR code also turns grey to indicate that the person’s PCR test results have expired, of if the individual is due for a booster shot.