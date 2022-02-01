Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced that it has further expanded its COVID-19 vaccination campaign by opening up booking slots for children between the ages of five and 11 for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Parents can now book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for this age group through the DHA app or via WhatsApp No 800342. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds has already been available since May 2021.
The decision to begin administering the vaccine to children aged five and above was taken in line with the National COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and guidelines issued by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP). The move is also based on global scientific evidence and is aligned with international protocols.
DHA emphasised that the health and safety of community members remains a top priority and that this move will help extend the protection offered by the COVID-19 vaccine to this age group.
DHA facilities that will provide the vaccine to this category include:
• Oud Metha Vaccination Centre
• Al Twar Health Centre
• Al Mizhar Health Centre
• Nad Al Hammar Health Centre
• Al Mankhool Health Centre
• Al Lussaily Health Centre
• Nad Al Sheba Health Centre
• Zabeel Health Centre
• Al Barsha Health Centre
Vaccination for children is optional and is based on the consent of the child’s parents. Parents must accompany their children to the vaccination centre. Parents can log on to the DHA app to book an appointment at any of the above-listed health facilities.