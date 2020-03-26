Exercise at home, advise UAE doctors Image Credit: Stock image

Get all the latest local and global coronavirus news directly to your inbox by signing up to our newsletter.

Stay at home and exercise. This is what Dubai doctors have advised residents who are wondering whether it is okay to go for their regular morning run or an evening walk.

To control the spread of coronavirus, the UAE government has asked residents to stay at home unless absolutely urgent. Dubai doctors are reiterating this.

Considering the current situation, according to Dr Ajith Jose, Orthopaedics - Specialist at Aster Hospital, Qusais: “It is not advisable to go out for a run or to cycle right now. It's better to stay at home.”

It is not advisable to go out for a run or to cycle right now. It's better to stay at home. - Dr Ajith Jose

Dubai-based doctor, Anwar Sadath, Specialist Orthopaedics Surgeon at Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital said: "Staying indoors is the only way one can prevent contact with a coronavirus infected person. If everyone starts going out, the social distancing will not happen as effectively as we want to. Right now our prime aim is to contain the infection as much as possible and to prevent the spread. So any form of unnecessary outside interaction should be minimised."

Right now our prime aim is to contain the infection as much as possible and to prevent the spread. So any form of unnecessary outside interaction should be minimised. - Dr Anwar Sadath

Dr Priyanka Hemant Pansare, General practitioner at Belhoul European Hospital said: “Public should see it as a duty to remain in house, not wandering in gyms and outside. The UAE is taking efforts to control the spread of the virus, it is their responsibility to support the government. You cannot be stubborn to continue your daily routines like going for a jog and walk. No, you need to isolate yourself and exercise indoors."

Public should see it as a duty to remain in house, not wandering in gyms and outside. The UAE is taking efforts to control the spread of the virus, it is their responsibility to support the government. - Dr Priyanka Hemant Pansare

How much exercise do you need?

Doctors worldwide have suggested that even when you are indoors, it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle by staying active and being careful about eating healthy.

Dr Ajith Jose advised that people should exercise for 30- 40 minutes indoors daily. He added: “We should focus on exercises for improving lung function and to mobilise all joints, especially the spine. The aim is to maintain the strength than improving. Body weight and gravity can be used for exercises. Pushups, pull ups, sit ups, lunges and bicycle crunches can be done easily without any special equipment. Side bending and spine twisting exercises helps to make the paraspinal muscles maintain strength. The overall aim is to move all the joints. Muscles should maintain the strength and lung function and cardiac function should be good.”

In fact, Dr Priyanka Hemant Pansare, added that even at home remember to maintain distance with your loved ones. She added that there is no need to panic, but, be cautious.

She also requested: "If you feel unwell, have a mild cough or cold, then keep distance from your family members and keep recording your temperature to see if it is too high. Try basic tests, check to see whether you can hold your breath for 10 seconds. First try with basic medicines. If after seven days you are still not feeling well, and you have a travel history, or have been in contact with someone else who does, then report to a government hospital. Please do not go around spreading your germs. Remember to stay indoors."