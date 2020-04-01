All categories of UAE residency will be exempted from fines for three months

People with expired visit or tourist visas will be also exempted from fines as per the decision. Picture used for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit:

Dubai: All categories of UAE residency, including the people with a valid UAE residency but are out of the country for more than 180 days, will be exempted from fines for a renewable period of three months without any additional fees upon renewal, a senior official said.

Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri, Director General of the Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, said that based on the UAE Cabinet decision this week, all residency visas expiring on March 1, 2020 will be extended.

Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Merri

"All people holding any kind of UAE visas or residency will be exempted from any fines for a renewable period of three months. Holders of UAE residency but are out of the country are part of the decision issued by our wise leadership," Maj Gen Al Merri said in an interview with Dubai TV on Wednesday.

Holders of residency visas who don’t arrive in the UAE before the grace period, will get their visas renewed without additional fees, according to UAE Cabinet decision.

No penalties

“There are different types of residency visas and all are exempted now as of March 1. They are also exempted from any financial penalties incurred under the current conditions,” he added.

People with expired visit or tourist visas will be also exempted from fines as per the decision.

“The move is part of a series of precautionary and preventive measures to limit the negative consequences of the coronavirus outbreak on various sectors in the country. The decision aims to facilitate procedures for citizens, residents and visitors, ensure their health and safety, and support the work progress and continuity of government work in various entities and sectors,” Maj Gen Al Merri said.

He urged holders of UAE visas to call Amer call center on 8005111 for any enquiry.