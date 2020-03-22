Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday (March 22, 2020) held its first remote Cabinet meeting, in a move to encourage the nation to practice social distancing.
The meeting, which was held using sophisticated communication technologies, was chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Coronavirus and the ongoing efforts being made by competent authorities are expected to be the main thrust of discussions.
Remote meetings are among the key measures taken by the UAE government to contain the spread of COVID-19,.