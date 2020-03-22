Remote meetings are among key measures taken by the UAE government to contain COVID-19

The first remote meeting was held by the UAE Cabinet on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in observance of a nationwide social distancing practice to curb the spread of the coronarivus. Image Credit: Supplied / WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Sunday (March 22, 2020) held its first remote Cabinet meeting, in a move to encourage the nation to practice social distancing.

The meeting, which was held using sophisticated communication technologies, was chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Coronavirus and the ongoing efforts being made by competent authorities are expected to be the main thrust of discussions.