The Indian High School in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Indian High School (IHS) Group of Schools in Dubai has offered a helping hand to students from other schools in cases where families may have been been hit by the health and financial crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

The not-for-profit community school group that runs three campuses in Dubai announced its decision to offer “needs-based admission” on Friday.

“These are challenging and unprecedented times for all. As a not-for-profit community school, we want to provide greater access to learners who are affected by the current economic and health situation for them to benefit from our high quality education at an extremely affordable fee structure.” Punit MK Vasu, CEO of IHS Group, told Gulf News.

In a letter to parents, the IHS Group said it remains true to its core vision of providing high quality affordable education to all its learners. “As a not-for-profit community school, we have received overwhelming inquiries for admissions during the current challenging economic and health scenario,” the group pointed out.

Based on this, the school management has decided to offer very limited number of seats across different grades for those who are directly affected by the current health and economic crisis, it stated.

The group’s communication officer confirmed to Gulf News that seats are being allocated for this purpose in all three campuses of the group –the junior school in Al Gharoud, the senior school in Oud Metha and the international school in Dubai Silicon Oasis. However, the number of seats allocated for this was not immediately available.

Parents wishing to register their wards for admissions in this category need to fill up the form accessible on https://tinyurl.com/IHS-Admissions before Sunday, April 12.

Apart from the personal particulars of the student and both parents, the form requires the parents to provide details as to how they are directly impacted by the current economic and health situation.

“Only completed forms will be considered for admission and selected candidates will be informed via email. Please note that our school offices remain closed and parents visiting any of our schools, risk fines and penalties by relevant authorities. Please take care of yourselves and do stay well,” the group added in its letter.