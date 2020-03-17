Italian flag colours, 'We are with you' message beamed on world’s tallest building

The Burj Khalifa lit up in the colours of the Italian flag. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest skyscraper, lit up in solidarity with the novel coronavirus-hit Italy on Monday night.

The Italian flag colours and the message “We are with you” in Italian language (Siamo con voi) were beamed on the largest LED screen on the tower’s façade.

“@BurjKhalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest skyscraper shined tonight with the colours of the Italian flag with “We are with you”, as a sign of solidarity and friendship with Italy in the common challenge to overcome #coronavirus,” the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

The same tweet was posted in Arabic and Italian as well.