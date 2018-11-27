“This will be performed by more than 30 cast members and will be our dedication to the founding father of the UAE, late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The Operetta will be produced by Ornina Arts and Events and directed by Nasser Ebrahim who is well known across the region for developing some of the finest national and international shows,” Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer, Global Village, told Gulf News.