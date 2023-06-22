1. Titanic sub has 7 backup systems to return to surface
One system is designed to work even if everyone aboard is unconscious
2. More Dubai tenants get serious about buying a home
Residents shed concerns about mortgage rates - but should they buy offplan or ready home?
3. 1,000 scooters ready for use by pilgrims during Hajj in Saudi city of Mecca
Service cuts 2km walk time for pilgrims and ensures their safety
4. Pakistani billionaire, son aboard missing submarine
UK-based Shahzada Dawood and Suleman took paid trip to view wreck of famous Titanic
5. Teen from Indian village now a Dubai multi-millionaire
PB Abdul Jebbar came to the UAE from India as a teenager to pursue his dream