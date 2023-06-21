Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s transport authorities have said they have provided 1,000 electric scooters for pilgrims during the annual Hajj season to facilitate their transportation.
The service, launched on a trial basis during last year’s Hajj season, aims to provide multiple choices for transportation during pilgrimage and save time for pilgrims’ movement.
Lanes have been designated for the scooter users separated from those of vehicles and pedestrians to ensure easy use and pilgrims’ safety. The two-lane track for scooters is 2 kilometres long.
The Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) has allocated a team of specialists to guide pilgrims to the right ways of benefiting from the service, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The use of the electric bikes cuts the walk time to 15 minutes instead of 60 minutes for pilgrims while moving from Arafat, the site of Hajj climax, to Al Muzalifah where they collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil during Hajj rites.
Hajj is one of Islam’s five obligatory duties. Muslims, who can physically and financially afford Hajj, have to perform it at least once in a lifetime.
Saudi Arabia expects more than 2 million pilgrims during next week’s Hajj after lifting the pandemic-related restrictions.
Saudi Arabia has said there will be no limits on the numbers of pilgrims from around the world for the upcoming Hajj season, reversing earlier curbs prompted by COVID-19 in the past two years.