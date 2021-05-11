Abu Dhabi: A number of COVID-19 vaccination centres operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) will be closed from the first to the third day of Eid Al Fitr. This includes the centres at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Adnec, and at Dubai Parks and Resorts, as well as majlises in Al Ain and in Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen, Al Manhal and Mushrif areas.
In case Eid falls on Thursday, these Seha facilities will remain open on Wednesday — the last day of Ramadan — in accordance with their regular Ramadan schedules.
Vaccine by appointment
Abu Dhabi’s public health provider will, however, continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine over the Eid break at its drive-through facilities and at clinics during specified schedules. To avail of these appointments, residents must first book an appointment by calling 80050, or by using the Seha app.
Seha vaccination facilities
Seha currently operates more than 60 vaccination centres across the UAE with a capacity to accommodate more than 150,000 people a week. Among these facilities are 20 drive-through vaccination and screening centres in Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates.
Its largest vaccination centre is located at Dubai Parks and Resorts, which can accommodate 4,000 people a day. The Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal facility, as well as the Al Ain Convention Centre, are the next largest, with a daily capacity of 3,750 people.