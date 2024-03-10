Dubai: In a paradigm-shifting announcement set to redefine the landscape of women’s empowerment, Aparna Bajpai, the founder of Being She, took the stage to unveil her organisation’s plans to propel women to new heights of success and influence.
She spoke about Being She’s rich history, with over 400 initiatives delivered.
“But it’s not about the journey of achievements to prove that we have made an impact. It’s all about the fact that we truly believe in women as a community at large,” she said.
She added that the partnership with Gulf News would create a ripple effect of empowerment and inclusivity for women across the board.
“This collaboration is a cornerstone of creativity and success and will help build new relationships and establish new audiences. Pooling resources, knowledge and expertise, collaborative networks will enable us to drive innovation, bolster growth and elevate our competitive edge in the market. We believe in coming together and making this a successful journey of growth and opportunities,” she said.