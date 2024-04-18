Representational image. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

A woman asks that she is a non-Muslim and married to a non-Muslim man. Currently, she is in conflict with her husband and wants divorce, and she has a 3-year-old son. Her question: What are the procedures for obtaining divorce and custody, and does she have the legal right to demand compensation in addition to alimony? How is compensation calculated? Does she have the legal right to claim a portion of her husband’s real estate in his country?

Answer:

According to Articles 7 & 8 of the Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2022 on the Civil Personal Status (“Either of the married couple may request divorce with no need to prove the harm, in accordance with the form prepared for this purpose, and the divorce shall take place by virtue of a court decision after the other party is duly served. In order for the court to pronounce a judgment of divorce, it shall be sufficient for either of the married couple to express his/her wish to get separated and not to continue the conjugal relationship, without having to justify that desire, to specify the aspects of harm, or to lay the blame on the other party.")