Question: I have been working in a private company for two years. A month ago, I took an annual leave and went to my country. Two weeks after my annual leave, I received an e-mail from the employer about the termination of my services and said the annual leave period was the warning period. My question: What is the position of the new labour law on the behaviour of the employer? Am I entitled to a salary after the vacation? In the event of the employer’s refusal, what are the procedures that must be taken against the employer to claim my right?

Answer: The termination will be valid from the day following the day scheduled for the worker’s return from the leave. At that day the employee will start to work the notice period agreed upon in the employment contract as per Article 35 of the new law: “If either party to the employment contract wishes to terminate the contract in accordance with the provisions of this decree-law and its implementing regulation, while the worker is on leave, the validity of the notice period agreed upon in the employment contract shall not begin, except from the day following the day scheduled for the worker’s return from the leave, unless both parties agree otherwise.”

Notice period

The employer cannot consider the annual leave as notice period if the employee did not accept it and the employer cannot prevent the employee from the payment of the annual leave and that of the notice period. When you return from your annual leave you should work the notice period and you will be entitled to its salary.