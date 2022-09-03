Dubai: The UAE government celebrated 60 experts who graduated from the fourth cohort of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) programme.

It was organised in collaboration between UAE Minister of State for Artificial intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications and Kellogg College in Oxford University, UK.

The programme aims to prepare the government and private entities’ employees for future skills, empower them in AI techniques to enhance their digital skills, and implement that knowledge in the entities’ work models by supporting them with the right tools and knowledge gained through interacting with experts.

The programme also focuses on understating the effects of adopting AI in vital fields, enhancing decision makers’ capabilities to analyse information about AI systems and supporting strategic planning by analysing security and ethical challenges resulting from the adoption of AI.

Futuristic vision

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, said that the futuristic vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as the UAE’s proactive leadership, drive the UAE government to design the best better future for society.

“The UAE government is working towards reaching a complete digital transformation, through accelerating steps, implementing goals and moving towards the future, we must to reach a complete digital transformation, which depends mainly on integrated efforts and productive cooperation with global companies, leading institutions, and the community in adopting successful digital practices and rapid access,” he said.

First three cohorts

Al Olama stated that the three previous cohorts have proved that the future is AI, the language is coding, and the government is digital.

The Artificial Intelligence Programme has trained more than 360 experts over the past three cohorts from over 100 government and private entities.

The programme played an outstanding role in building their capabilities and skills in AI and data science. The programme enables the national cadres to make future digital decisions and adopt AI technology by providing an environment that includes international trainers, consultants, and supervisors of graduation projects and organising trips inside and outside the country to widen their experience.

Al Olama further said that the UAE government is constantly designing initiatives and programmes in line with the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 to build capabilities of Emirati experts and develop their skills in various areas. “The government seeks to empower talents with the tools necessary to create solutions for future challenges in digital fields.”

He added that building the digital future requires accelerating the implementation of proactive plans for rapid technological developments.

“Launching programmes that spread AI knowledge and provide society with digital tools that facilitate work mechanisms in various vital sectors creates the path to a better future for communities,” he said.