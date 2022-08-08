Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has developed a smart programme to follow up cases in the criminal courts using machine learning, which is a form of artificial intelligence (AI), with the aim of increasing the accomplishment rate and speed of adjudication of criminal cases.

ADJD is working on updating the programme to include electronic judgments in crimes that end either by conciliation or waiver, and crimes that have elapsed by statute of limitations.

Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the ADJD, said employing AI techniques to follow up all the work of the criminal courts is “a paradigm shift” in the judicial system in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, and Head of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to develop smart and innovative future courts that provide world-class services.

Al Abri indicated that this step comes in line with the digital transformation of judicial and legal services in light of the application of the remote litigation system, in implementation of the strategic plan of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department 2021-2023.

Counselor Mansour Al Marzouqi, president of the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court, said the uses of machine learning currently applied in the criminal courts are manifested in the immediate follow-up of all the work of the judicial divisions, by providing accurate statistics of the completed cases, the underway cases, the follow-up of those in custody in pending cases, accomplishment rate, and adjourned cases, which provide clear indications to ensure that urgent steps are taken to expedite dealing with cases and deciding them in accordance with the procedures established by law.

Tasks covered

He added that the smart programme, enhanced with artificial intelligence techniques, also allows the possibility of describing the judgment, whether in presence or in absentia in electronic form, while allowing the transfer of substantial data to the draft judgment, such as the names of the accused, and a description of the charges against the accused in the cases before the Criminal Court.