Are UAE parents spending enough time with children?

According to Timothy Craig Roberts, principal of Raffles World Academy: “In my experience, the more involved a parent is in the education of their child the better the child does at school. This presents a particular problem for expatriates in the UAE as they have limited or no family support networks in the country. It is often the case that both parents are working and as a consequence have less time for their children. Additionally, in the modern consumerist society, parents often substitute material gifts in lieu of love and affection. Deep down, although they may not readily demonstrate it, teenagers, be they girls or boys, would prefer their father to show some interest in their lives rather than acquiring the latest iPhone or Fitbit.”