Abbey Michelle Urbanski, Mum to Zachy, age four, thinks that right now, her child should not have access to his own mobile phone. “While my son is little and I know his exact whereabouts at all times (he is either at school, with me or a relative) I do not see him having a need for a phone. I can only envision him having one once he starts to venture out by himself around age 11+. When he’ll get the bus to school without me, play out with friends away from home, and walk home alone. It’ll be for his safety and my peace of mind, since while I may not always know his exact whereabouts (like I do right now), we’ll still have contact with each other at all times.”