Abu Dhabi: The Environment Agency — Abu Dhabi, EAD, has recorded the sighting of the Arabian Caracal (Caracal schmitzi) on Jebel Hafeet National Park in Al Ain. The medium-sized, sand-coloured cat with characteristically elongated, tufted black ears was last seen in Abu Dhabi in 1984. Footage of the Caracal, called Al Washaq in Arabic, was captured on a remote camera from a network of over 45 cameras operated by EAD as part of its long-term monitoring programme of important and threatened species within critical habitats and protected areas across Abu Dhabi. While the Caracal is generally considered to be nocturnal in nature, EAD was able to obtain both day-time and night-time photographic records of a male Caracal; the species is known to hunt birds, rodents and small mammals under the sun during colder seasons and may survive without drinking for long periods.