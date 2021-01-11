Ajman Civil Defence has intensified awareness programmes through social media sites in addition to the effectiveness of the campaigns of the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior to raise awareness on fire safety. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Awareness campaigns in Ajman have helped reduce fire incidents in the emirate by 22 per cent and led to an increased safety level for buildings.

Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Jumeirah Al Suwaidi, Director of the Centres Administration, said that the Civil Defence follows the field’s best practices in line with international standards, including employing the latest know-how to ensure best possible levels of control, security and alarm systems.

Brigadier Al Suwaidi said that the efforts exerted, the organised complementary work and the implementation of strategic plans, including awareness, have contributed significantly and tangibly to the decrease in the rate of fires. The Ajman Civil Defence has intensified awareness programmes through social media sites in addition to the effectiveness of the campaigns of the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior.

The comprehensive programmes and packages included preventive topics, including instructions and advice directed to community members with sources that inform them of the areas of danger and its sources, as well as the definition of safety requirements for fire prevention in addition to awareness of how to deal with electrical devices and indicators of their damage and confirmation of maintaining them periodically. In addition, there have been campaigns relating to safety procedures in the kitchen and introducing the types of fire extinguishers, how to use them and methods of safe use.