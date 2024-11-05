Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday approved its new Investment Strategy to triple its cumulative foreign direct investment (FDI) to Dh2.2 trillion by 2031. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the new strategy on his X account.
“On the second day of the UAE Government's Annual Meetings in Abu Dhabi, we launched the UAE Investment Strategy, aiming to triple cumulative FDI to Dh2.2 trillion by 2031. As part of the meetings, we honoured a number of outstanding entities, which demonstrated excellence in the application of artificial intelligence. We also witnessed honouring a constellation of intellectuals and innovators in the country,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“The second day featured specialised sessions, agreement signings and various networking meetings between different government bodies within the country. The annual meetings bring together the nation’s top 500 officials, united as one team with a shared vision for the future and a deep love for the nation. We look forward with optimism to a new government year filled with hard work, achievements and the realisation of national goals,” the Vice-President added.