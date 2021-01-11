Dubai: The UAE has ended its differences with Qatar but still there is a need to rebuild trust, Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.
“There are pending issues with Qatar that still need cooperation to be solved, however, the reopening of airspace to Qatar is a positive step to rebuild trust,” Gargash said.
He said the joint Gulf action has returned to its normal path.
On UAE’s relations with Turkey, Gargash said the UAE, the largest trade partner of Turkey in the Arab region, seeks to have normal ties with Ankara.
“Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood reflects negatively on its relations with Arab countries,” he said, adding Turkey needs to reconsider its relations with the Muslim Brotherhood.
“There is complete coordination between the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt with regards to the regional issues, and we support diplomatic solution to the Iranian dossier,” Gargash said.
He referred to threats to Saudi Arabia’s security and said: “Saudi Arabia’s security lies within the UAE’s security, and we cannot ignore missile attacks against the Kingdom.”
Gargash reiterated the UAE’s trust in the Saudi role in solving inter-differences.
“The UAE enhances its position as an attractive hub for development and adopts an approach for interfaith tolerance,” he said.