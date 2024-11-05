As Generation Z (Gen Z) begins to enter the housing market, the dream of homeownership is becoming increasingly tangible.

Understanding how to save for a down payment, navigate mortgages, and make informed decisions in the market is crucial for young buyers looking to buy their first property in the UAE.

This guide will delve into these aspects, providing essential insights for Gen Z in the UAE.

Importance of homeownership for Gen Z

Nowadays for many in Gen Z, owning a home represents not just a roof over their heads but also a sound investment opportunity. With rising rents and a competitive market, buying property can be a strategic financial move, particularly in a thriving economy like the UAE's. Homeownership offers stability and the potential for wealth accumulation over time, making it an attractive option for young adults.

When should Gen Z buy a home in the UAE?

The question of when to buy a home is multifaceted. While there is no one-size-fits-all answer, several factors can guide Gen Z's decision:

1. Financial readiness: Before considering homeownership, it’s essential to have a steady income and a solid understanding of personal finances. Gen Z should aim to have a few months’ worth of living expenses saved before committing to a mortgage.

2. Market conditions: The UAE's real estate market has its fluctuations. Monitoring trends in property prices, interest rates, and supply-demand dynamics can help buyers determine the best time to purchase.

3. Age considerations: Many financial advisors suggest that individuals start considering homeownership in their late 20s to early 30s. This timeframe allows for career stability and savings accumulation, making it a reasonable target for Gen Z.

Arash Jalili “While there is no definitive age to purchase a home, we suggest considering homeownership in ones mid- to late 20s. This is an ideal time to invest, as it allows for both career progression and sufficient savings, enabling more informed and strategic decisions.



“Homeownership at this stage not only provides a place to live but can also serve as a valuable long-term investment in the UAE’s thriving real estate market,” explained Arash Jalili, CEO and Founder of real estate Unique Properties.

Saving for a down payment

Saving for a down payment is one of the most significant hurdles for first-time buyers. In the UAE, the typical down payment ranges from 20 per cent to 25 per cent of the property’s value, making it essential for Gen Z to develop effective savings strategies:

1. Create a budget: Understanding monthly expenses and income is vital. Gen Z should create a budget that prioritises savings. Consider using budgeting apps to track expenses and identify areas where cuts can be made.

2. Set a savings goal: Establish a specific target for the down payment based on the desired property price. This goal will provide motivation and help determine how much needs to be saved each month.

“First and foremost, setting a specific savings target is crucial for Gen Z buyers. Typically, a down payment in the UAE ranges from 20 per cent to 25 per cent of a property’s value.

“By establishing a clear savings goal, prospective buyers can develop a focused strategy to accumulate the necessary funds. We also advise Gen Z clients to create a detailed budget that prioritises savings.

“This could involve reducing discretionary spending and considering side gigs or freelance work to boost their financial reserves. It is also essential for Gen Z buyers to explore government initiatives designed to support homeownership.

“The UAE offers various programmes that provide financial assistance, including loan options for young buyers, which can significantly ease the path to ownership,” added Jalili.

3. Utilise high-interest savings accounts: Look for banks offering high-interest savings accounts specifically for housing deposits. These accounts can help maximise savings over time.

4. Consider additional income sources: Many in Gen Z are entrepreneurial or tech-savvy. Exploring side hustles, freelance work, or investing in skills can generate extra income to boost savings.

5. Government initiatives: The UAE government has introduced various initiatives aimed at helping first-time buyers. Programmes like the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment offer support for Emiratis, while expats can benefit from special financing options. Research these initiatives to see if they apply.

Understanding mortgages

Once a down payment is secured, the next step is to navigate the mortgage landscape. Understanding the different types of mortgages available is essential for making an informed decision:

1. Fixed vs. variable rates: Fixed-rate mortgages have stable payments throughout the loan term, while variable rates can fluctuate based on market conditions. Gen Z should evaluate their financial stability and risk tolerance when choosing between the two.

2. Loan terms: Mortgages typically range from 15 to 30 years. A shorter loan term often means higher monthly payments but less interest paid overall, while longer terms provide lower payments but more interest over time.

3. Pre-approval process: Before house hunting, obtaining pre-approval from banks can clarify how much one can afford. This process also indicates to sellers that the buyer is serious and financially capable.

4. Hidden costs: It’s crucial to account for additional costs associated with mortgages, such as closing costs, property taxes, and insurance. Gen Z should factor these into their budget to avoid surprises.

“Understanding mortgage options is another critical step for Gen Z when buying property. They should familiarise themselves with different types of mortgages available, such as fixed-rate and variable-rate options.

“It is also important to be aware of the eligibility criteria, such as a strong credit score and a stable income,” added Jalili.

When considering whether to buy or rent in the UAE, GenZ should consider key factors such as market stability, long-term savings on investment, and overall affordability. The UAE’s real estate market stands out for its substantial growth and robust demand, making it the preferred choice for first-time buyers and investors seeking competitive returns on investment (ROI). - Khalid Abdul Rahman Al Suwaidi

“For example, Dubai’s residential sector alone achieved a 34 per cent year-on-year growth in Q3 2024 closing an estimated 60,000 deals valued at over $142 billion (Dh521 billion).

“However, before buying a property, it’s crucial for GenZ or young buyers to self-assess their financial readiness, including their down payment capabilities and understanding of mortgage regulations,” said Khalid Abdul Rahman Al Suwaidi, chief commercial officer at real estate developer NABNI Developments.

Navigating the real estate market

The UAE's real estate market is unique, characterised by a mix of luxury developments and affordable housing options. Here are some tips for navigating this complex landscape:

1. Research locations: Different areas offer varying prices and amenities. Gen Z should identify neighborhoods that align with their lifestyle and budget. Emerging areas may offer more affordable options with future growth potential.

“Staying informed on property prices and market trends is always advisable. We recommend using online resources and consulting with real estate professionals like us who can provide valuable insights into local market conditions.

“Furthermore, Gen Z buyers should consider targeting neighbourhoods with planned developments, as these areas often see rising property values,” added Jalili.

2. Work with a real estate agent: A knowledgeable agent can provide insights into market trends, help with negotiations, and streamline the buying process. It’s essential to choose someone experienced with first-time buyers.

3. Attend open houses: Visiting properties can provide a better sense of what’s available in the market. Open houses also allow potential buyers to gauge neighborhoods and compare different properties.

4. Understand investment potential: For Gen Z, viewing a home as an investment is vital. Research property appreciation rates and rental potential in desired areas. Investing in up-and-coming neighborhoods can lead to substantial returns.

“The UAE real estate market is rapidly adapting to the needs of younger buyers. We are witnessing a shift where developers integrate technologies in operational development to enhance security, design, and functionality, catering to a more agile demographic.

“Over the next decade, with initiatives such as the UAE Net Zero Initiative for sustainable infrastructure and transportation, we expect the demand for smart homes to rise, reflecting Gen Z’s growing focus on a greener future.

“The rapid influx of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) to the UAE also directly impacts the real estate sector. We can already see this in Dubai, where HNWIs have already invested approximately $146 billion (Dh536 billion) in the property sector.

“With initiatives such as the Golden Visa, the Emirates has become the ideal destination for millionaire migration with investment into the sector expected to rise by $5 billion (Dh18.3 billion), promising a substantial growth outlook in the coming years,” added Al Suwaidi.

Making the investment work

Homeownership in the UAE can be a profitable long-term investment. With ongoing developments and a growing population, property values have the potential to appreciate significantly. For Gen Z, this means:

1. Building equity: As mortgage payments are made, equity in the property increases, which can be leveraged for future investments.

2. Rental income: If the property is in a desirable location, renting it out can provide an additional income stream, offsetting mortgage payments and other costs.

3. Market awareness: Staying informed about market trends will help owners make strategic decisions about when to sell or invest in additional properties.

“The decision to buy a property as an investment or as a residence ultimately depends on the buyer’s objectives. For personal use, the focus should be on lifestyle, proximity to work, family, and preferred amenities.

“If it’s purely an investment basis, the emphasis shifts toward rental yields, maintenance costs, and overall return on investment. These key factors will help ensure that the decision-making on buying a villa or apartment aligns with the buyer’s long-term financial goals, whether it’s generating passive income or enjoying luxurious living experiences,” added Al Suwaidi.

Case study

Vinita Kullai, account manager at a global PR agency shared her first hand experience with buying a home in the UAE at the age of 27.

Buying a home in the UAE at 27 was not something I had envisioned doing so early, but it came together through a mix of extensive research, some hard choices, and a bit of luck. I have always been inclined towards saving – starting from my very first job, at which time I was fortunate to live with my family, allowing me to set aside most of my salary. - Vinita Kullai

“Over time, saving became second nature, from setting up automatic deposits and making small adjustments like cutting back on Saturday nights out and trying to cook at home instead of ordering in.

“While this may not resonate with many in my generation, I saw value in building a strong financial foundation early on. It was never about missing out, I still enjoy life, but I found a balance that worked for me.

“These savings gradually compounded, giving me the confidence to make the 20 per cent down payment when the right opportunity came up.

“As I delved into market research, I saw great potential in Dubai’s booming real estate sector and its growth prospects. Working in PR, I am in the loop of the latest trends and developments, which gave me deeper understanding of the opportunities here and fuelled my interest to explore further.

“Navigating mortgage options and deciding when and where to invest, were my biggest challenges, so I consulted with a financial advisor and real estate agency for support. After careful consideration, I committed to a fixed-rate mortgage and chose a neighbourhood that aligned with my long-term vision for ROI (return on investment).

“While timing the market was not my main focus, it felt like the right moment to take a step toward my future. This decision has allowed me to establish my roots in a vibrant city I love, giving me the chance to grow alongside it.”