The Abu Dhabi Healthcare Cyberlearning Programme aims to build a secure digital infrastructure so that more digital technologies can be used to improve healthcare quality, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said recently.

Virtual programme

Held virtually, the programme will familiarise healthcare professionals with IT and cybersecurity standards, and educate them on common potential risks and how to mitigate them. It will also to raise awareness around the roles and responsibilities of individual members within the digital healthcare ecosystem, while highlighting global best practices around patient data privacy and health information security.

A series of workshops will be conducted in coordination with renowned academic institutions to enhance the trainees’ familiarity with information security.

Mitigate risks

“At a time when DoH is charging full speed ahead towards a promising future over the next 50 years for its healthcare sector, we have identified a critical need to focus on cybersecurity and further enhance our preparedness to deal with cybersecurity risks in the most efficient and effective way. This move will further reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for innovation and complement its outstanding response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Through utilising modern digital health technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) we are able to further boost the quality of healthcare services and maintain the health and wellbeing of all members of the community,” said Abdulla Al Sayari, acting manager of information and cybersecurity at the DoH.

“Cybersecurity awareness is a dynamic facet of the world we live in today. That is why the programme will serve as a fundamental cornerstone for a comprehensive and sustainable framework to keep healthcare professionals aware of cybercrime trends and empower them to effectively and safely respond to any digital threats or attacks and continue to maintain the security and privacy of patient data,” he added.

