Abu Dhabi: The General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police has launched the second edition of its traffic awareness campaign, “Path of Safety 2”, in collaboration with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Saaed Traffic Systems.

It will include workshops, publications, and social media efforts to promote awareness and reduce accidents.

The campaign emphasises the importance of avoiding dangerous behaviours like distracted driving, sudden lane changes, and speeding. It also highlights the benefits of using the Saaed app for managing minor accidents.

Integrated programme

Brigadier General Mahmoud Youssef Al Baloushi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said the campaign has a comprehensive and integrated programme involving all stakeholders.

Colonel Dr Engineer Muslim Mohammed Al Junaibi, director of the Traffic Violations Collection and Follow-up Department, outlined the key aspects of the campaign, focusing on dangerous behaviours that drivers should avoid, such as stopping in the middle of the road or on the shoulder, unexpected road hazards, failure to keep a safe distance, running red lights, and failing to stop for pedestrians.

Safe driving

Additionally, the campaign highlights the importance of safe driving in adverse weather conditions. The aim is to reinforce positive behaviours and clarify the dangers of violations while activating community participation in road safety.

He urged drivers to avoid driving in the overtaking lane, give way to vehicles coming from behind, stay in the right lane when driving at low speeds, and avoid overtaking from the right.

Khaled Ahmed Al-Baloushi from Saaed Traffic Systems noted the app’s advantages in streamlining services, applying digital and AI technologies in its smart accident detection and planning system in line with Abu Dhabi’s road safety strategy.