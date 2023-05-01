Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Labour Court today revealed the settlement of labour dues for 14,777 workers, with an estimated value of Dh317 million, during 2022.

The dues were delivered in collective executive judgments and cases for 8,560 workers with a total amount of Dh125 million, and in 6,000 individual executive cases, as well as for 217 workers at a value of Dh192 million.

Abdullah Faris Al Nuaimi, President, Abu Dhabi Labour Court, said during a media briefing held virtually by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department that the Court and the Labour Awareness Committee celebrated International Workers Day (May 1) under the slogan ‘Workers are partners in production and development’.

He added: “We are happy that this celebration coincides with the distribution of labour dues to 468 workers, amounting to Dh5.5 million.”

Al Nuaimi pointed out that the Committee is carrying out extensive awareness campaigns for workers at their accommodations in Abu Dhabi to enhance the legal culture and demonstrate the importance of the rights and duties guaranteed by the law. He said the Committee targeted, during the first quarter of this year, 120,000 workers.

“The number of customer requests during the past year reached 78,172, while the number of inquiries reached 1,759 inquiries, and the completion rate reached 100 per cent according to the targets during the year 2022. And during the first quarter of this year the number of primary cases reached 2,038 with a completion rate of 94 per cent.”

Record time

He also referred to the achievements of the Court, pointing out that it included the automation of all procedures and services of the Court, the completion of customer requests within a record time of three hours, which achieved a 100 per cent completion rate, and the success of the court in achieving complete digital transformation and the launch of the court’s website.