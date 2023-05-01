DUBAI: On Internation Workers’ Day today, Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has reiterated the UAE’s culture of respect for all workers in the country, and its appreciation for their contributions to the growth of all economic sectors and the UAE’s comprehensive development journey to build a sustainable global economy.
“We are keen on maintaining the health, safety and well-being of workers, as well as supporting and empowering them. We protect the rights of employees and employers alike through a legislative system that governs labour relations fairly, in line with the directives of our wise leadership and based on our values, moral obligations and international principles and standards,” the minister said in a statement.
“The UAE, as a labour-receiving country, aims to enhance work, employment and contracting systems, forge partnerships with labour-sending countries with regards to awareness and guidance programmes. It is also keen on improving the temporary contractual work cycle, whether by adopting proactive measures or through bilateral and multilateral cooperation, especially under the Abu Dhabi Dialogue, which is a platform for dialogue and cooperation between labour-sending and labour-receiving countries where the exchange of ideas, experiences and best practices that enhance development in these countries take place,” he added.
“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reiterates its commitment to implementing the most suitable labour legislations, in collaboration with its strategic partners in the public and private sectors, further enhancing the UAE’s incubating environment and its status as a preferred global destination to live, work and invest,” the minister concluded.