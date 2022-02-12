Abu Dhabi: The eye-catching Emirates Fountain at the Sheikh Zayed Festival is continuing to wow-visitors to the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi.
Occupying a prime location at the festival site in Al Wathba, it is the centrepoint of many colourful shows that feature upbeat music and a complex play of light. Visitors are immediately captivated by it, and often gather around the fountain to enjoy the cool winter weather, festival organisers said in a statement on Friday.
According to organisers, the fountain has expanded over the past two years, and its design is inspired by castle structures in the UAE. It consists of eight towes, including 3D video displays.
With its 50M height, the installation can be easily seen from a distance. Till date, it has seen laser shows combined with dancing light and water. A giant 1,750-square-metre screen acts as a canvas for these displays. In terms of water features, the fountain can pump water up to 25m high. In total, it sees 16 five-minute shows every day, with a different display every 45 minutes.
On special occasions, fountain shows include traditional Emirati and international music that is relevant to the celebration.