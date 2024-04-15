Abu Dhabi municipality has announced the temporary closure of parks and beaches due to the expected unstable weather conditions and fluctuations.

The closure begins on Tuesday, April 16, and will remain in effect until weather conditions stabilize.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather alert, indicating a chance of scattered rainfall and cloudy weather across the UAE until Wednesday evening.

As a result, all schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will shift to distance learning and government entities will work remotely tomorrow.

Park closure in Ajman

Due to current weather conditions, the parks in Masfout, Al Manama, and Ajman will be closed for the safety of visitors.