Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi health regulator, the Department of Health (DoH), has specified three cases in which sponsors in the emirate are exempt from violations or financial penalties for not subscribing or renewing the mandatory health insurance cover for the sponsored.

These exemption categories include workers who abscond, workers whose sponsors are guilty of illegal residency, and in case of death of the sponsor.

In absconding cases, DoH said no fine or violation will be imposed on the sponsor from the date the absconding worker is reported to the authorities and until the situation is rectified. Sponsors need to provide official documents that show that the relevant government authority had been notified about the absconding worker.

Similarly, no fine or violation will be imposed in the event of the sponsor’s death, provided that an official death certificate is issued and shared with the relevant government authorities.

Safeguarding health and wellbeing

No violation or fine shall be issued against the sponsor if an individual is found residing illegally in Abu Dhabi without a valid residency visa.

DoH has encouraged all residents to subscribe to and renew their health insurance subscription in order to safeguard their health and wellbeing. Members can follow up with their health insurers to ensure the continuity of their health insurance policies, in order to ensure that they avoid any penalties resulting from a lack of subscription to health insurance.

According to DoH, individually-sponsored individuals whose incurred fines have been paid between October 24, 2021, and the announced deadline extension on November 11, 2021, are eligible to apply for a refund of fines paid with the relevant health insurance company. A grievance fee of Dh100 will be deducted from the fines paid.

‘Providing quality health-care services’

Last year, DoH had announced that the exemption from fines for individually-sponsored individuals who have not subscribed or renewed their health insurance scheme is valid until the end of 2021. Additionally, the authority confirmed that individuals who do not subscribe to a health insurance scheme will be subject to a fine of Dh300 per month for every uninsured month, in accordance with the provisions of Health Insurance Law No 23/2005, its amendments and executive regulations.

‘Check latest updates’

“DoH is continuously working to ensure that quality health-care services are provided to all community members in accordance with the best international practices. It is crucial that all members of our community regularly check the latest updates on health insurance and renew their subscriptions in time, to ensure they have access to the relevant health-care facilities when and if needed,” said Dr Mariam Al Mazrouei, executive director of health-care payers’ sector at DoH, said.