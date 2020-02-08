Huge crowd at the Dubai Mall metro station Image Credit: Atiq ur Rehman/Gulf News

DUBAI: The number of riders using public transport and shared mobility means in Dubai has clocked 594 million riders in 2019; reflecting an increase over the 589 million ridership ridership recorded by the end of 2018. The transit means comprise Metro, tram, public buses, marine transport (abra, ferry, water taxi, water bus), e-hail vehicles, smart car rental vehicles and taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies).

The daily average of public transport riders in Dubai amounted to 1.63 million riders in 2019, as 1.61 million riders the previous year.

“Dubai Metro accounted for the biggest chunk of riders of public transport, shared mobility and taxi riders amounting to 34 per cent, ahead of taxis (30 per cent) followed by public buses (26 per cent). March 2019 was the busiest of all months recording 53.28 million riders and December was the next witnessing 53 million riders. Ridership in other months ranged from 45 to 52 million riders,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Metro stations

The number of Dubai Metro riders on the Red and Green Lines reached 202.98 million riders in 2019. Burjuman and Union stations, interchange stations on the Red and Green Lines, accounted for the biggest share of riders. Burjuman Station served 12.76 million riders and the Union Station was used by 10.6 million riders.

Al Rigga Station was the busiest on the Red Line serving 9.64 million riders, followed by Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (7.89 million riders), Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre Station (7.77 million riders), Mall of the Emirates (7.55 million riders) and Deira City Centre Station (7.42 million riders).

On the Green Line, Al Fahidi Station ranked first in terms of riders (7.83 million riders), next came Baniyas Station (6.58 million riders), ahead of the Stadium Station (5.74 million riders), Oud Metha Station (4.99 million riders) and Salahuddin (4.95 million riders).

Last year, Dubai tram lifted 6.51 million riders, public buses served 157.1 million riders and marine transport means (abras, water bus, water taxi, and ferry) lifted 14.36 million riders. Last year, shared mobility means (e-hailing and smart rental vehicles) lifted 33.24 million riders and taxis (Dubai Taxi, Hala Taxi and Franchise Companies) lifted 179.86 million riders.

Integrated network

The share of public transport and shared mobility in people’s journeys grew from six per cent in 2006 to 18.1 per cent in 2019; with an annual cumulative increment of about 8.86 per cent.