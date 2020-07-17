A Ghanian woman with her air ticket a day before her departure Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Several stranded Ghanians in the UAE with expired visas received free tickets to fly home on Friday morning.

Thanks to the efforts of the Ghanian Consulate, some Good Samaritans and the Dar Al Ber Society, the desperate Ghanian nationals are set to be reunited with their families after months of waiting.

Dar Al Ber Society, a semi-government charity organisation, helped pay tickets for 44 Ghanaians. Not just that, it also provided accommodation to them as they waited for their repatriation.

Inbrahim Bonkano, one of the Ghanians who flew back home Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

“They were stranded in the UAE for the past four months due to the COVID-19-related flight suspensions. Early June, the plight of these Ghanian nationals came to our notice. They had no jobs or money. Owing to their desperate situation, they approached Dar Al Ber Society for help,” said Dr Hisham Al Zahrani, Manager, Zakat Department, Dar Al Ber Society.

Ibrahim Bonkano, one of the men heading home, said, “I am so grateful for all the help I have received. I was facing job loss, had no place to live and no food to eat. I also had a massive health problem. I had a growth on my forehead and could not open one eye. I did not know when my misery would end. But Dar Al Ber Society came to my rescue. The stars were in my favour after all,” he told Gulf News a day before his departure from Dubai.

Kelvin Boye, another Ghanaian heading home, said, “I, along with my fellow Ghanaian nationals, would like to thank all for the help we have received.”

Al Zahrani said : “Upon receiving the request from the stranded Ghanaians, the management of Dar Al Ber Society decided to step in to help them by providing them with air tickets.

The Ghanians said they are grateful for the help they received Image Credit: Supplied

As we had to wait for an available flights to fly them back to Ghana, Dar Al Ber Society also provided them with a decent place to stay and three meals a day. On July 13, Emirates announced a repatriation flight for Ghana. We booked 44 tickets.”