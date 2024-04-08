Dubai: In an effort to bring happiness to orphans for Eid Al Fitr and to share in their celebration, Dubai Customs distributed Eid clothing to 30 orphans affiliated with the Family Village under the Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA).

This initiative took place during an event held at Dubai Customs’ camp in Al Awir area. The orphans were hosted and treated to an iftar meal, accompanied by various activities, entertainment and competitions. Among the attendees from Dubai Customs were Haytham Al Zarouni, head of Government Partnership Department; Nouf Al Abd, Senior Officer of Social Responsibility; and Fuad Al Shihi, Senior Officer of Social Responsibility. Representing the Dubai Community Development Authority were Azza Al Hageri, Head of Shelter Department at the Family Village, and Nasser Al Harbi, Psychological Specialist at the Village.

Khalil Saqer bin Gharib, Director of Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Customs, emphasised the significance of such initiatives, which align with Dubai Customs’ vision aimed at fostering community bonds, especially during Ramadan. He highlighted the department’s diverse charitable, volunteer, and religious initiatives, including those tailored for orphans, acknowledging their need for support and care due to their loss of one or both parents.

Saqer said: “The initiative aims to create an atmosphere filled with happiness and bring joy to the hearts of orphans, recognising them as an integral part of the community’s focus. This is to enhance social solidarity, deepen principles of social responsibility with all parties, and establish partnerships with various entities in society.”

Dr Abdul Aziz Al Hammadi, Director of Family Cohesion department at CDA, emphasised the collaboration with various entities offering initiatives to bring joy to orphans, whether during Ramadan or throughout the year. He stressed the importance of such gestures in demonstrating the community’s love and promoting their positive integration.